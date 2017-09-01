Dukes Rant: Chuck E. Cheese Retires Pizza Time Players

WASHINGTON — In 1977, the Pizza Time Players became a staple of Chuck E. Cheese locations across the country, delighting many children and scarring the minds of others with their animatronic singing and dancing.

The band would later become the Munch’s Make Believe Band, named after Mr. Munch, who replaced Crusty the Cat, an original Pizza Time band member.

Now, all of that is gone, as the parent company behind Chuck E. Cheese has elected to retire the band in more than 500 locations. And Chad Dukes from 106.7 The Fan is not happy about it:

To celebrate and remember the band’s legacy, let’s look back at some of the most entertaining mechanical failures:

