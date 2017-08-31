WATCH: Chris Baker Misses Redskins Fans, Sweats A Lot

WASHINGTON — Chris Baker is one of the real Washington Redskins’ success stories over the last five years, rising from a practice squad journeyman to a dominant starter and fan favorite.

The bad news is that he no longer plays here, getting a much better free agent offer from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The good news is that the Bucs hosted the Redskins on Thursday, and Swaggy Baker had nothing better to do pregame than talk to fans and media from his old team.

He even threw in one more “HTTR” to sign off on his interview:

The Redskins may replace his production on the field, but it seems unlikely that they will soon replace a personality that dynamic.

