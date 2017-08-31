106.7 The Fan Redskins Insiders Make Roster Predictions

WASHINGTON — On Saturday, less than two days after the last snap of the preseason, the Washington Redskins will make the definitive round of roster cuts for the 2017 season.
Unlike in seasons past, where teams first cut from 90 to 75 between the third and fourth preseason games, then from 75 to 53 after the fourth, all cuts will be announced at the same time. That means an influx of 1,184 free agents will hit the market, and additional roster jockeying will take place.
With the proverbial axe already being sharpened, the Redskins beat reporters and insiders at 106.7 The Fan provided some real-time insight on who is likely or unlikely to run out of the tunnel in Week 1:
