106.7 The Fan Redskins Insiders Make Roster Predictions

WASHINGTON — On Saturday, less than two days after the last snap of the preseason, the Washington Redskins will make the definitive round of roster cuts for the 2017 season.

Unlike in seasons past, where teams first cut from 90 to 75 between the third and fourth preseason games, then from 75 to 53 after the fourth, all cuts will be announced at the same time. That means an influx of 1,184 free agents will hit the market, and additional roster jockeying will take place.

With the proverbial axe already being sharpened, the Redskins beat reporters and insiders at 106.7 The Fan provided some real-time insight on who is likely or unlikely to run out of the tunnel in Week 1:

#Redskins who helped themselves tonight: Maurice Harris, Josh Holsey, Matt Hazel, Nate Sudfeld, AJ Francis, Mack Brown and Nico Marley. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 1, 2017

Sudfeld's been alright. I'd still P-Squad him, but he's shown some promise. His arm is a rocket launcher. Some nifty mobility. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) September 1, 2017

I don't think Nico Marley makes the #Redskins, but he sure is fun to watch. He is a 5-foot-7 ILB and stands out against NFL backups. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 1, 2017

Mack Brown and Matt Jones have both run like guys who should be on somebody's active roster this September. #Redskins — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 1, 2017

Matt Hazel is going to have some really nice film to send prospective employers after tonight. Nice hands grab in middle of field. #Redskins — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 1, 2017

Spaight, Everett and Carter all exit defensively. Have to think that's a good group for Carter to be in. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) September 1, 2017

Nate Sudfeld has been impressive. Spinning it firm (Mayock bit). Been accurate. Strong showing so far. #Redskins — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 1, 2017

Brian Quick making a nice hands grab isn't a surprise. Has played well in the NFL in past. I have him in as my No. 5 receiver. #Redskins — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 1, 2017

Don't know how #Redskins will keep Josh Holsey. Would be 6th CB. If so, you may not keep Will Blackmon (5th S) or Chris Carter (9th LB). — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 1, 2017

Jeremy Sprinkle is big. He is a roster lock. The #Redskins will keep four TEs. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 31, 2017

