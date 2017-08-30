JPO Returns to Maryland! Join the Junks at MGM on 10/12

The JUNKIES POKER OPEN is back, and this year we are bringing it to the Junks’ original stomping grounds… Prince George’s County!

Join JP, EB, Lurch and Cakes at the MGM National Harbor for the 16th annual poker event of the year. Here are the details:

WHAT: 16th Annual Junkies Poker Open
WHERE: MGM National Harbor
WHEN: October 11 & 12 (event listings below)

October 11

** Registration in the MGM’s Theater Lobby. Time is TBD.

October 12

** The main event: The Junkies Poker Open starts at 11 a.m. at FELT Bar & Lounge. Buy-in is $300.

** The Junkies, Grant & Danny and Chad Dukes all broadcast live from TAP Sports Bar from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

** Post-tournament party at TAP Sports Bar from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Sights & Sounds from Previous JPOs

PHOTOS: 2016 (Atlantic City) | 2016 (Las Vegas) | 2015 (Atlantic City)

Family of Sponsors

Potomac Metals | The MGM National Harbor

