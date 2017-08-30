José Andrés to Cook for Displaced Houston Residents

WASHINGTON — Celebrity chef José Andrés has made his way to Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey to assist the thousands of displaced and at-risk residents.

The Washington Post has the full story of Andrés going down to Texas to help out, but the famed chef has posted updates on his Twitter account of his time in Houston.

Ok! In Houston ready to cook! Thank you @Target your staff rocks! and the great people of @RedCross god bless you! @fema @WCKitchen pic.twitter.com/C5zpLhtkjP — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) August 29, 2017

The people really making the meals for thousands of people a day! So many great stories…@RedCross people of America DONATE OK? pic.twitter.com/nmYBjYePts — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) August 30, 2017

Julius and Alphonse volunteering at Convention Center in Houston feeding thousands of people! #realheroes pic.twitter.com/WUMoN8stSr — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) August 30, 2017

Where the big meetings happen organizing help to everyone in need….@fema @RedCross and many other relief organizations @SalvationArmyUS pic.twitter.com/RSANfS01L5 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) August 30, 2017

Andrés has 10 restaurants around the D.C. area, but his website does not list any restaurants in Texas currently open. However, his Zaytinya Dallas restaurant is listed as “coming soon.”

Andrés teamed up with World Central Kitchen’s Chef Network to set up the kitchen, and they’re looking for chefs to help out, per the latter’s website:

“We are looking for professional chefs and cooks who can pick up their knife kits and head to Houston immediately to prepare food, serve, clean, to help the many people in need of support through this challenging period.”

Additionally, D.C. restaurants and bars are teaming up to collect donations for the victims of the disaster in Houston, with the goal of raising $25,000 for the American Red Cross, per POPville. A full list of the participating locations is available here.

