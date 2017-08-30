Charlottesville Mayor Apologizes, Says he ‘Overstepped’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Charlottesville’s mayor is apologizing for a statement he issued about the city’s response to a white nationalist rally that he says “impugned” the reputation of the city manager and police chief.

Mike Signer addressed reporters after an hours-long City Council meeting Wednesday. He apologized for the statement posted on Facebook, as well as other actions and communications, saying he had “overstepped” the bounds of his role.

Signer’s Facebook post asserted he’d been largely shut out of security preparations for the Aug. 12 rally, which descended into violence. One person was killed when a car plowed into a group protesting the event.

The City Council said in a statement that they accepted Signer’s apology and did not ask for his resignation.

