Trea Turner Activated, Will Bat Leadoff

WASHINGTON — The band isn’t fully back together yet, but the Washington Nationals’ starting lineup took a big step forward this week.

On Monday night, ace Max Scherzer and outfielder Jayson Werth returned to the starting lineup. On Tuesday night, rain-willing, shortstop Trea Turner will return to his spot on the infield and his perch atop the lineup.

Gone since June 30, Turner had to work his way back carefully from a non-displaced fracture of his wrist. Once the activation became official, emojis were worth a thousand words:

😁😁😁 — Trea Turner (@treavturner) August 29, 2017

With Adam Eaton gone for the season (knee) and Turner gone for a long period of time, replacing him at the top of the lineup has been no easy task.

The Nats have turned to Brian Goodwin, Wilmer Difo, Michael A. Taylor, Alejandro De Aza and even Howie Kendrick in recent weeks to try and find a stopgap table-setter. It was a frustrating scenario for 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen:

Welcome to the show ADA, you're a journeyman jag with a career 327 OBP, why don't you sit in the driver's seat of this ferari & bat leadoff? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 23, 2017

Just don't comment on the wackiness of who bats leadoff. You're a jerk if you point out the lunacy. Just nod/ pretend like it makes sense. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 23, 2017

With Turner back, and in a position where he is keenly adept at playing, this should be a great time to jump start the Nationals offense.

