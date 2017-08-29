Tim Raines Sr. Honored by Nats in His First Trip to D.C.

WASHINGTON — Tim Raines Sr. is one of the best players of his generation, or any other, as evidenced by his recent induction into Cooperstown. The honors kept flowing this week, as he went to Nationals Park in downtown D.C. for his induction into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Oh, how the memories must have flowed over him as he arrived at Nationals Park…for the first time. In a city he had never played for, played in, or even visited. In front of fans who likely never saw him play in person.

What an honor.

“I never played here,” Raines told the Washington Post. “I never played one game here. Actually, this is the first time I’ve ever been to Washington, D.C.”

That’s almost remarkable, considering that Raines played for the Baltimore Orioles in 2001 and never even accidentally went to D.C. He also coached for a season with the Harrisburg Senators, although at a time before they were affiliated with the Nationals.

Regardless, Raines was honored by the induction ceremony, saying that it was definitely less weird than the last time a team honored him.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to have my name on the Ring of Honor, obviously because there’s no longer a team in Montreal,” Raines explained. “The closest thing I have to having something up in the rafters is in Montreal at the hockey arena.

“Obviously, I did not play any hockey. This makes it much more real. And I’m happy and elated about the whole situation and to be a part of all of this.”

Welcome to D.C., Tim. May your nomadic baseball soul feel right at home here.

