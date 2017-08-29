Redskins Preseason Finale Is Nate Sudfeld’s Show

WASHINGTON — Washington’s preseason finale at Tampa Bay Thursday will be the Nate Sudfeld Show.

The former sixth-round pick in 2016 — No. 3 on the Redskins’ depth chart at quarterback — is likely to have all four quarters to prove he’s worthy of a final roster spot.

“That’s the intent, yes,” said head coach Jay Gruden Tuesday, when asked if Sudfeld will play the entire game.

Gruden was asked if Sudfeld needs a good showing against the Buccaneers to make the final roster.

“The thing about Nate is Colt and Kirk are very selfish when it comes to reps,” Gruden said. “So he doesn’t get a lot, so this is a great opportunity for him to show what he can do.”

“He’s had a few sprinkled in here,” he said. “He played I think a half against Baltimore Week 1, he didn’t play last week, and he played sparingly Week 2. We’ll see how he does.”

Sudfeld’s completed 11 of 23 passes for 132 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions, in limited preseason action, and has a 65.9 passer rating.

Has he shown enough to justify the Redskins keeping three quarterbacks?

“All those roster decisions, they’re going to come up Friday morning when we get back,” Gruden said.

For Thursday at least, it’s Nate’s team.

