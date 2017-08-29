Redskins Officially Rule Phil Taylor Out for Season

WASHINGTON — Redskins coach Jay Gruden formalized Tuesday what we already knew.

Defensive lineman Phil Taylor, Sr. is out for the season after suffering a torn left quad tendon during Sunday’s preseason victory over Cincinnati.

“I feel terrible for Phil because he did a great job of getting himself ready to play,” Gruden told reporters. “He’s in excellent shape. Just an unfortunate injury, but the rest of the guys gotta step up.”

A former first-round pick with the Browns in 2011, Taylor hadn’t played in a regular season game since 2014 due to multiple injuries, and finally appeared back on track after getting a fresh start as an offseason pickup by the Redskins.

Taylor will undergo surgery Wednesday morning.

