Let’s Just Watch Max Scherzer Pitch in Slow Motion, Shall We?

WASHINGTON — I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking: Man, he’s really not even trying with this post, is he?

Well, here’s the thing. Max Scherzer is arguably the greatest pitcher alive. You could make a compelling case for Clayton Kershaw, Corey Kluber and Chris Sale (what’s with those “C” names, anyway?), but you couldn’t necessarily disprove Scherzer’s case.

And when you have one of the best to ever do it, as Scherzer is (he’s finished with a sub-3.00 ERA in four of his past five seasons, during which time he’s won a pair of Cy Youngs, and he’s already cracked the top 70 all-time in strikeouts despite only being in his 10th season), you sometimes need to take a moment to appreciate what you’re witnessing.

(Also it’s a slow night, but mostly the first part.)

So with that said, let’s take a moment to enjoy some incredible Max Scherzer moments, mostly in slow motion, courtesy of Rob Friedman, also known as @PitchingNinja.

First up: the slider.

Scherzer has perhaps the filthiest slider in baseball right now, and it’s really hard to not appreciate the movement of this pitch. Let’s start with one from Monday night, then transition into the past few years.

Max Scherzer, 86mph Slider Movement. pic.twitter.com/tViZ2tzcK9 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 29, 2017

Scherzer 88mph Slider to Schebler. According to NinjaStats it's the Filthiest Pitch Scherzer has thrown to a guy w/ 75% the Same Name as him pic.twitter.com/l8xs4gvmQ4 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 16, 2017

Max Scherzer, 86mph Slider Movement/Spin/Release. pic.twitter.com/sGs625I9RG — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 3, 2017

Max Scherzer, 88mph Slider (movement). 😷 pic.twitter.com/tYUktapXC6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 28, 2017

Let’s pause for a brief intermission so we can properly enjoy my absolute favorite GIF/video of this entire post:

Max Scherzer 3 Pitch K Sequence to Stanton (all Sliders). pic.twitter.com/KVAtVEZhHi — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 21, 2017

They say art imitates life. I don’t know if that’s true, but I know art wishes it could affect people the way Max Scherzer’s slider does.

Moving on.

Max Scherzer's 2000th K (filthy 90mph Slider). pic.twitter.com/qASqkCGYI6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 11, 2017

Max Scherzer, Slider/Pitching with Emotion (Fist Pump/Stalk Around Mound). pic.twitter.com/g9LoiNiH32 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 1, 2017

Max Scherzer, with the filthy slider K'ing Herrera…and then giving him the sit down hand-wave. pic.twitter.com/qDJCK1XJJ0 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 15, 2017

It would be nothing short of impressive if that was Scherzer’s only dominant pitch. It’s, um, not Scherzer’s only dominant pitch.

Max Scherzer, 86MPH Changeup (release/movement/scratchreel). #SRGif [Maybe the best changeup currently in baseball] pic.twitter.com/I4mLgKkOgx — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 27, 2017

Max Scherzer, filthy 84mph Changeup movement. pic.twitter.com/B0y3HLrEr4 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 14, 2017

Max Scherzer, 86mph Changeup (release/spin/movement). pic.twitter.com/8qXXN9X1VL — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 8, 2017

Max Scherzer, 87mph Changeup to Votto. 😷 pic.twitter.com/xY2CyBiGAf — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 16, 2017

How is one pitcher allowed to have two pitches that ridiculous? And, oh yeah, he’s got a pretty OK fastball that threatens triple digits, too, which looks way too much like his breaking balls to be considered fair.

Max Scherzer, 98mph Fastball (sound). pic.twitter.com/CadDI4JR6f — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 3, 2017

Max Scherzer, Getting Terrible Swings on Fastball pic.twitter.com/o1duuo7PVK — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 22, 2017

Just for kicks, let’s take a quick look at a couple of multi-pitch sequences, just to appreciate how awful it must be to go against this demon-man.

Max Scherzer, The Tale (or tail?) of Two 88MPH Strikeout Pitches. pic.twitter.com/uuRl8InDdI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 7, 2017

Please never forget how lucky we are to witness this man pitch. Now carry on.

