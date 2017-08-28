Let’s Just Watch Max Scherzer Pitch in Slow Motion, Shall We?

WASHINGTON — I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking: Man, he’s really not even trying with this post, is he?
Well, here’s the thing. Max Scherzer is arguably the greatest pitcher alive. You could make a compelling case for Clayton Kershaw, Corey Kluber and Chris Sale (what’s with those “C” names, anyway?), but you couldn’t necessarily disprove Scherzer’s case.
And when you have one of the best to ever do it, as Scherzer is (he’s finished with a sub-3.00 ERA in four of his past five seasons, during which time he’s won a pair of Cy Youngs, and he’s already cracked the top 70 all-time in strikeouts despite only being in his 10th season), you sometimes need to take a moment to appreciate what you’re witnessing.
(Also it’s a slow night, but mostly the first part.)
So with that said, let’s take a moment to enjoy some incredible Max Scherzer moments, mostly in slow motion, courtesy of Rob Friedman, also known as @PitchingNinja.
First up: the slider.
Scherzer has perhaps the filthiest slider in baseball right now, and it’s really hard to not appreciate the movement of this pitch. Let’s start with one from Monday night, then transition into the past few years.
Let’s pause for a brief intermission so we can properly enjoy my absolute favorite GIF/video of this entire post:
They say art imitates life. I don’t know if that’s true, but I know art wishes it could affect people the way Max Scherzer’s slider does.
Moving on.
It would be nothing short of impressive if that was Scherzer’s only dominant pitch. It’s, um, not Scherzer’s only dominant pitch.
How is one pitcher allowed to have two pitches that ridiculous? And, oh yeah, he’s got a pretty OK fastball that threatens triple digits, too, which looks way too much like his breaking balls to be considered fair.
Just for kicks, let’s take a quick look at a couple of multi-pitch sequences, just to appreciate how awful it must be to go against this demon-man.
Please never forget how lucky we are to witness this man pitch. Now carry on.
