Jayson Werth is Back, Hitting Bombs and Flipping Bats

WASHINGTON — Jayson Werth, like seemingly every other Nationals player, has been hurt for awhile.

More accurately, Werth hadn’t played since June 3, an absence of nearly three months, due to a foot injury. He made his return to the Nationals Monday night, along with Max Scherzer.

Scherzer was excellent, tossing seven innings of 1-run ball and giving up just five hits while striking out 10. But that wasn’t a surprise. After all, dominance is kind of Scherzer’s thing.

Let’s Watch Max Scherzer Pitch in Slow Motion

But Werth was anybody’s guess. He’d been enjoying a resurgence, putting together a solid year after a pair of sub-.250 seasons before his injury, and it was tough to say how he’d look in his return.

Answer:

Standing ovation for Jayson Werth, who makes the Thrones song his first walk-up song of the night this time. Fitting. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 28, 2017

Standing ovation for Jayson Werth's return. So loud you couldn't hear Game of Thrones walkup song. pic.twitter.com/2cyCU3t4Ia — Barno (@DCBarno) August 28, 2017

Jayson Werth hits a 2-run home run for his 9th home run of the season!!! #Nats pic.twitter.com/qjQmJydhSE — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB_) August 29, 2017

the bat flip is back pic.twitter.com/zlLgChLHP0 — Danny (@recordsANDradio) August 29, 2017

Jayson Werth's projected 425-foot homer is his longest of the season, per Statcast. — Gameday Feed (@WSHGameday) August 29, 2017

Now, that home run didn’t come in Werth’s first at-bat of the night, unfortunately. That would have been even more incredible, but this was still a pretty great moment.

Baseball: still fun.

