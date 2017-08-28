Jayson Werth is Back, Hitting Bombs and Flipping Bats

By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Jayson Werth, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — Jayson Werth, like seemingly every other Nationals player, has been hurt for awhile.

More accurately, Werth hadn’t played since June 3, an absence of nearly three months, due to a foot injury. He made his return to the Nationals Monday night, along with Max Scherzer.

Scherzer was excellent, tossing seven innings of 1-run ball and giving up just five hits while striking out 10. But that wasn’t a surprise. After all, dominance is kind of Scherzer’s thing.

But Werth was anybody’s guess. He’d been enjoying a resurgence, putting together a solid year after a pair of sub-.250 seasons before his injury, and it was tough to say how he’d look in his return.

Answer:

Now, that home run didn’t come in Werth’s first at-bat of the night, unfortunately. That would have been even more incredible, but this was still a pretty great moment.

Baseball: still fun.

