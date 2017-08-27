WATCH: Bengals’ Vontaze Burfict Makes ‘Landover Leap’

WASHINGTON — While it may next catch on like the “Lambeau Leap” in Green Bay, the Washington Redskins can facilitate a celebratory leap into the crowds, thanks to a low wall that encloses the high-dollar seats in each end zone at FedExField.

Those celebratory leaps are usually reserved for the home team, but exuberant Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict took some liberties after returning his interception near midfield for a touchdown:

Come for the pick-6, stay for Vontaze Burfict's celebration pic.twitter.com/56dHuD1iat — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 27, 2017

Better angle on Cousins pick-6. Cousins looked to MOF first then came back to Thompsin in flat, not sure he ever saw Burfict. pic.twitter.com/CQxhgMoYim — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2017

The gold star in this video obviously goes to Burfict, he belly-flopped on top of the same wall where Redskins quarterback Gus Frerotte once smashed his head. It’s not very forgiving.

The silver star goes to the lady on the far right of the screen who tries to wave Burfict out of her section. Not going to happen.

The bronze star goes to Cousins, who threw the costly interception, but also chased Burfict all the way to a futile stiff-arm conclusion near the goal line. It was ugly all around, but chasing down a defender in a meaningless preseason game takes a certain level of heart.

For any Redskins fans seeking vengeance, Burfict later suffered a head injury that required he go through the concussion protocol. He passed but was removed from the game as a precaution.

