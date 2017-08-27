Starting Nose Tackle Phil Taylor Hurt on Opening Drive

WASHINGTON — Tough injury news for the Washington Redskins, as one of the signings of the offseason, is down with an injury on the first defensive stand.

Nose tackle Phil Taylor, whose career seemed to end with the Cleveland Browns in 2014, was the top nose tackle on the Redskins’ depth chart heading into the third preseason game. He went down in the first quarter with what the team described as a left quad injury that will hold him out for the rest of the game.

We’ll update once the team provides more information on the injury.

Taylor was able to walk off the field under his own power after being attended to by team physicians.

Fortunately for the Redskins, backup nose tackle A.J. Francis had an almost immediate impact on the game, recovering a loose ball for a fumble recovery in Bengals territory. Even though the Redskins lost yards on the ensuing offensive drive, they still got on the board with a 51-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins.

This is another frustrating injury for the Redskins’ defense, which is already without DeAngelo Hall (PUP) and Trent Murphy (injured reserve).

