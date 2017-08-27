Clayton Kershaw Has Worn Terps Basketball Shirts Before

WASHINGTON — Clayton Kershaw was born in Texas and drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers where he has played his entire career. There is nothing in his bio to suggest he has ever spent significant time east of the Mississippi River, but he was recently seen wearing a University of Maryland basketball shirt.

Naturally, this set Terps Twitter on fire.

While there is no definitive backstory or foolproof theory that has popped up on social media or Terps message boards, we do know that this is not the first time he has been photographed in Terps basketball gear.

In February of 2016, Kershaw put out this photo of him working out with his youngster. Underneath the baby’s grasp is yet another (or perhaps the same) Maryland basketball shirt:

Just wanted to thank my trainer this offseason for all the hours she worked with me. #thirdlovehandle pic.twitter.com/u5b1UcZeXD — Clayton Kershaw (@ClaytonKersh22) February 18, 2016

Could there be a simple (and disappointing) answer to why he cares about Terps hoops? Yeah, probably:

@alex_kirshner aka Clayton Kershaw, Under Armour endorser — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) February 18, 2016

We’ll keep this updated as more sightings and additional interesting conspiracy theories arise.

