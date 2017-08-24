Mia Khalifa Talks D.C. Sports, Transitioning Into Mainstream

Social media personality Mia Khalifa made her debut appearance on The Sports Junkies Thursday.

Khalifa surged to superstardom with a brief dalliance in the adult entertainment industry, but has since gained notoriety for her staunch support of D.C. sports on social media.

“You guys are making me blush so early in the morning,” she responded to a compliment. “My goodness, thank you!”

“You know what? It has been difficult to be accepted by the mainstream,” she said, when asked about transitioning into a professional sports fan. “And I still don’t think I have fully made that transition.

“But it hasn’t really felt like work, because this is me basically just being myself on the internet. My passions are D.C. sports, D.C. in general and I’m finally finding a way to make a living out of my passion, so it doesn’t feel like work.”

Asked to name her top-three hottest D.C. athletes, Khalifa named Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky, Redskins safety Su’a Cravens and Wizards star John Wall.

Andre Burakovsky is the next Nicklas Backstrom. Give him time, y'all. Give him time. — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) January 20, 2017

If you’re unfamiliar with her work, she tweets about D.C. sports… often.

Yo @MonSportsNet if you ever trade Wall I'll burn the phone booth to the ground Office Space style — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) August 23, 2017

How I sleep at night knowing the east is in shambles but my point guard is loyal 😴 #ThisForBoston? #Believeland? pic.twitter.com/7HySgrYuxe — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) August 22, 2017

She also noted she enjoys watching Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins “lining up under center.”

Khalifa will be appearing at Public Bar — located at 1214 18th St NW — for 106.7 The Fan’s NFL Kickoff Watch Party on Thursday, Sept. 7, which The Fan’s ‘Grant & Danny Show’ are hosting.

NFL Kickoff Watch Party Details

“I know you do a lot of personal appearances,” Eric Bickel said. Khalifa interjected: “Actually, I don’t do personal appearances. This will be my first one.”

“And I’m only doing it because I love you guys and I love D.C.,” she added. “Like, I would not have done this for anyone else.”

