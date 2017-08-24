Mia Khalifa on being threatened by ISIS: ‘You can’t show weakness’

WASHINGTON — Mia Khalifa opened up about being gruesomely threatened by ISIS, in an interview with The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan Thursday.

“She’s actually had ISIS threaten her,” Junkies host Eric Bickel said. “Could you imagine? How do you walk around? I wouldn’t leave the house!”

“I think that starting out with ISIS threatening to behead me really set the standard,” Khalifa said. “Like, I look at a Cowboys fan, I’m like, ‘You cannot hurt me. I have ISIS threaten me. You are not scaring me.’

Khalifa is a burgeoning sports personality, and devotes the majority of her social media attention to D.C. sports — the Wizards, Capitals, Redskins and Nationals — after initially gaining notoriety from her brief stint in the adult entertainment industry.

It was in those early days of her stardom when she was threatened by the terrorist group.

“So how did they threaten you,” Jason Bishop asked.

“It was through social media,” Khalifa said. “They photoshopped a picture of me being beheaded and threatened that that would happen to me.”

“How do you sleep at night,” Bickel asked.

“Did that worry you at all,” Bishop asked. “For one second?”

“It does, but I try not to show it, because you can’t show weakness,” she said. “That’s exactly what they’re looking for. I really try and just make it look like it rolls off, but I’ll admit, it gets to you after a while.”

Khalifa now makes her living covering sports and pop culture, and recently launched her own channel on the live-streaming service Twitch.

“The only Twitch I know is the DJ on Ellen,” Bishop joked.

“The only Twitch I know is the one when I see Kirk Cousins lining up under center,” she joked back.

“So you like Kirk, huh?” Bishop asked.

“You know what? I’ll take Kirk,” she said.

Khalifa was then asked to rank her Top 3 “hottest” D.C. athletes.

“Hottest? Oh my goodness. I would have to say Andre Burakovsky, Su’a Cravens, John Wall,” she said.

Khalifa was asked about her infamous trolling of internet pervs (most notably former Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly): “Now Mia, have you been one of those celebrities that when these guys will slide into your DMs, you expose ’em and embarrass them? I feel like you have.”

“Yes, I have been,” she said. “But only if they come at me sideways and sounding entitled.”

“Does it happen all the time,” Bickel asked.

“It does happen all the time, but I’ve noticed that after publicly shaming them, it has died down,” she said. “So I’m happy about that.”

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter