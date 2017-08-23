Redskins Trade Dashaun Phillips, Add Center Depth

WASHINGTON — NFL trades don’t often happen at 10 p.m. on Wednesday nights in late August, but such is the case on this particular Wednesday night.

The Redskins have traded cornerback Dashaun Phillips to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for rookie center Lucas Crowley, the team announced.

Crowley, an undrafted rookie from the University of North Carolina, signed on with Pittsburgh earlier this month after initially signing with the Arizona Cardinals. Per NFL.com, Crowley was one of the top five center prospects coming out of high school, and he was named to the All-ACC second team in 2016.

Washington was awfully thin at center after starter Spencer Long had arthroscopic knee surgery this week. He is expected to be ready for Week 1, but the Redskins were still sorely lacking depth at the position, and if Long’s injury is more serious than initially anticipated, it would have become problematic.

In Long’s absence, sixth-round pick Chase Roullier — or is it Danny Rouhier? — is expected to get first-team snaps. It remains to be seen what role Crowley will play, but considering he’s now on his third team in basically four months in the NFL, it’s unlikely he’ll play much of a role.

Phillips, meanwhile, played 11 games over the previous two seasons, starting two. He recorded eight tackles and recovered a fumble while providing much-needed depth to an often thin secondary and lackluster special teams unit.

Phillips suffered a serious injury scare in January 2016 against the Dallas Cowboys, when a collision left him motionless on the field for several minutes. He was taken to a nearby hospital in Dallas, and he eventually made a full recovery, but it was certainly a scary moment.

