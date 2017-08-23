Mike Rizzo Weighs In On Mayweather-McGregor

WASHINGTON — The boxing match of a generation is on the horizon.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor promises, if nothing else, to pit the greatest pound-for-pound boxer in the world against a UFC fighter, a spectacle at worst that’s sure to generate hundreds of millions of dollars.

With such a mighty draw, you might be wondering, ‘What does the general manager of a professional baseball team think about it?’

Enter The Sports Junkies stage right, and their weekly interview with Nationals GM Mike Rizzo.

If you were forced to place a bet this weekend, does your money go down on Mayweather or McGregor? — J.A. in Olney

“Well, we’re stepping out of our comfort zone a little bit,” said Rizzo (the general manager of a professional baseball team, as mentioned above). “I’m gonna go with Mayweather.”

“I’m not an expert in the game,” the baseball GM prefaced. “I love the fight game more so than the MMA type of stuff. I just think in a boxing match, the trained boxer and the elite boxer has a better chance, so I’m gonna go with him.”

“Makes all the sense in the world,” Eric Bickel said.

Yep. It sure does.

