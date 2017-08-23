Former Wizards Dominated BIG3 Play

WASHINGTON — Al Harrington, Al Thornton, Rashard Lewis, DeShawn Stevenson, Mike Bibby, Rasual Butler and Rick Mahorn.

Those seven players combined to play 10 full seasons and parts of five others in Washington, the latter with the Bullets, the former six with the Wizards. Aside from Mahorn, none was all that good — if DeShawn Stevenson is the peak for a group of six players, we’re not exactly talking about a group of game-changers.

Yet in one season in the BIG3 league, Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league that generated a fair amount of buzz over the past few months, that group of seven players compiled the following accolades:

League MVP (Lewis)

Coach of the Year (Mahorn)

Too Hard to Guard award (Harrington)

4th Man award (Thornton)

League leader in scoring (Lewis)

League leader in 3-pointers (Stevenson)

League leader in 3-point percentage (Stevenson)

League leader in 4-pointers (Bibby)

League leader in 4-point percentage (Lewis)

League leader in assists (Bibby)

League leader in blocks (tied) (Butler)

League leader in game-winning shots (Lewis)

Those seven players combined for the following accolades during their Washington professional careers:

Second in league in fouls (Mahorn)

Most annoying player in the league, per LeBron James (Stevenson)

Among league leaders in 3-point percentage for part of the season (Butler)

That’s essentially it.

The message here is clear: Play mediocre basketball in Washington for a short period of time, then retire and go dominate Ice Cube’s kinda-sorta pickup basketball league. I guess.

Oh, and just for kicks, guess who the league commissioner and president is? You guessed it (or, if you haven’t followed the league at all, you most definitely didn’t guess it), former Wizards guard Roger Mason, Jr.

Former Washington basketball players held the commissioner, president, best coach and best player titles. What a world.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter