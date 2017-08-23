Dan Kolko is Fighting the Astros Mascot

WASHINGTON — There’s not much to do or talk about for an MLB team broadcast crew when the home team has dominated the division for basically the entire season.

Sure, the Nationals have plenty of injuries worth reporting on, and there’s the ever-looming contract status of Bryce Harper, and Gio Gonzalez is still enjoying a comeback season for the ages, and there’s that whole deal about who’s batting second these days, and there are other storylines.

But when the team plays basically every night, you kind of run out of things to talk about and have to stretch news however possible. And then there are those times where things just go off the rails.

Exhibit A:

Dan Kolko has had enough pic.twitter.com/HpSoSmjChc — Danny (@recordsANDradio) August 24, 2017

That’s MASN sideline reporter Dan Kolko going head-to-head with Houston Astros mascot Orbit.

How’s your night going?

