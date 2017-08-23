Behind Schedule in Recovery, Max Scherzer to Miss Friday Start

WASHINGTON — After five days on the disabled list, Max Scherzer says he won’t be able to make his next scheduled start.
Scherzer hit the 10-day DL with neck inflammation last Friday, but, retroactive to Aug. 15, he would be eligible to pitch as early as this coming Friday.
He played catch Wednesday afternoon, but has yet to throw a bullpen session, as is the customary next step in the Nationals’ return-to-throw program. The holdup, Scherzer told reporters, is a tight band in his neck that’s still “locked up.”
Scherzer did clarify it will be a matter of days, not weeks, before he returns.
