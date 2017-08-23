Another Striking Similarity Between Chase Roullier, Danny Rouhier

WASHINGTON — It was already funny enough that the Redskins drafted a center with a strikingly similar-sounding name to Danny Rouhier, the hardest name to pronounce in terrestrial radio.

Out of some bizarre twist in the universe, Chase Roullier, a sixth-round pick out of Wyoming, and Rouhier even share a birthday?

“That’s almost impossible for that to be the case,” Rouhier said. “We had almost the exact same last name, we do have the same birthday. Cousin Chase, happy birthday, buddy. It’s a great day.”

“Did you guys ever have co-birthdays growing up together,” Grant Paulsen asked.

“We never did, because I was much older,” Rouhier said.

More as this develops.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter