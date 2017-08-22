Erin Hawksworth Hypes Up Junkies Summer Dress Party!

Erin Hawksworth joined The Junks in studio Tuesday to hype up their annual Summer Dress Party.
Hawksworth, of WJLA-TV (ABC7), spoke from a place of personal experience when she told listeners they can’t miss this year’s event, scheduled for this Saturday, Aug. 26, at Whitlow’s On Wilson in Arlington.
“I don’t have a lot of sundresses,” she informed. “I only have two, and I think one of them I wore to the party last year. The other one’s kind of like this corny, flowy, loose dress. I was like, ‘No. I can’t.'”
“If you want to wear something tight, you can wear something tight,” said Lurch.
“But I don’t think tight is a sundress,” Hawksworth said.
“It’s not really,” Lurch replied. “But you look good tight… I can tell you that.”
Hawksworth has already recruited a bunch of her female coworkers to come, she says, adding, “And there’s really no excuse, because Whitlow’s is so close to our station.”