Kirk Cousins Delivers Heartfelt Message to Redskins Fans

WASHINGTON — Not only is Kirk Cousins optimistic about the Redskins’ future, but he’s positive the power of sports can help unite a divided District of Columbia.

All it will take: Redskins Wins.

The Redskins quarterback told a room full of Redskins fans, in a special 106.7 The Fan event on Sunday, he remains so disciplined to his preparation — both mind and body — because of his desire is “to give the people in this room something to cheer about.”

Cousins closed out this intimate sitdown by delivering an impassioned message to the long-suffering Redskins fans in attendance.

“When I run out onto the field, I think of you guys, either in the stadium or at home around your TV sets, gathered with family and friends, living and dying with every up and down of this team and this season,” Cousins said.

“I understand that when we win, this city comes alive,” he said. “Crime goes down the day after we win. I mean, it is a beautiful thing when the Redskins are winning. This city comes together.”

“And in a city where there can be a lot of division,” he said, “there’s one thing we can all be united about, and that’s the Redskins. And when they’re winning, we come together. And I understand that, I’ll put it that way.”

“That doesn’t mean we’re going to go 16-0,” he cautioned. “But understand that I get that, I understand that, and I understand we need to win.”

Winners of Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI, it’s been 25 years since the Redskins last marched down Constitution Ave.

“You guys did it in the 80s and the early 90s with Joe Gibbs,” Cousins said. “And we can do it again, but I want to see that happen. I want to make that come alive.”

“When you see the Redskins, and people wear Redskins [gear] around town,” he said, “I want people to think ‘excellence’ and ‘class.’

“And we can do that.”

