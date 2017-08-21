Ex-Maryland School Aide Gets 75 Years in Child Porn Case

GREENBELT, Md. — A former elementary school volunteer in the Maryland suburbs of Washington who admitted to recording videos of children performing sexual acts with him and on each other was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday.

Deonte Carraway, the former Prince George’s County elementary school aide, told the court that he is “not the monster” that people are portraying him to be, The Washington Post reported.

Authorities say the 23-year-old abused or recorded children performing sexual acts at Judge Sylvania W. Woods Elementary School or at the Glenarden Community Center, where he directed a youth choir. According to indictments, Carraway also recorded children performing sexual acts inside their homes.

Carraway pleaded guilty in January to 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography. Federal prosecutors said their case involved 12 victims, ranging from ages 9 to 13 years old. Carraway also faces 270 state charges after he was indicted by a Prince George’s County Grand jury.

Prosecutors said Carraway communicated with his victims and shared the videos on Kik, a messaging app that allows users to hide their identities, and gave the victims usernames for the app.

The case has resulted in several lawsuits filed against the school system, including a class-action complaint.

