Beckham Leaves Game After Vicious Hit to Knee

UPDATE:

Injury Update: X-rays on Odell Beckham Jr. came back negative; will undergo further examination. B. Marshall getting x-rays on his shoulder. — New York Giants (@Giants) August 22, 2017

WASHINGTON — This isn’t good.

Forget fandom, if you’re a good person, you don’t want to see somebody get hurt. And what happened to Odell Beckham on Monday night — a preseason game, mind you — is a bad thing.

#Giants Odell Beckham to the locker room after this hit. He stopped & dropped to his knees before getting to the locker room, too. Bad news. pic.twitter.com/r5j6J0fcyy — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 22, 2017

Beckham caught a high pass early in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns, then as soon as he landed, he took a hit to the outside of the knee. Beckham’s cleat didn’t get stuck in the grass, and his weight hadn’t completely landed yet, both of which bode well for the star receiver.

But this didn’t look good:

Odell shown in pain outside of the locker room. Finally attended to. pic.twitter.com/6AKdpeEUjl — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 22, 2017

The ESPN broadcast provided updates not long after the injury that suggest good news.

“Apparently he has an ankle injury, and also he’s being evaluated for a concussion,” Lisa Salters reported, then the crew later added that Beckham had passed the initial concussion test.

The team later called it an ankle sprain.

Injury Update: Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an ankle sprain #NYGvsCLE — New York Giants (@Giants) August 22, 2017

Injury Update: Odell Beckham Jr. was evaluated for a concussion and was cleared. #NYGvsCLE — New York Giants (@Giants) August 22, 2017

Beckham’s night is obviously done, and it remains to see if he’ll play again in the preseason.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter