Redskins Rookie Makes Quite the Debut

WASHINGTON — It’s always good to make a strong first impression. Please, allow Fabian Moreau to introduce himself.

On his very first play as a member of the Washington Redskins, Moreau, the Redskins’ third-round pick this past April, beat everybody down the field in punt coverage and forced the fumble on Green Bay Packers return man Trevor Davis. Niles Paul, an special-teams ace in his own right, was there for the recovery, and suddenly the Redskins had the ball again.

This was right after the Redskins went three-and-out to start their second preseason game. Thanks to a 57-yard punt by Tress Way, Washington picked up a huge chunk of yardage on fourth down, only to then go three and out again and settle for a field goal.

Preseason doesn’t mean a whole lot, especially for a third-round pick like Moreau who will assuredly make the team. But that doesn’t mean players can’t still boost their stock and show what they can bring to a team.

Moreau did just that, and having entered training camp with an injury — he tore his pectoral at the UCLA Pro Day — it’s especially important for him to catch up.

But wait, there’s more!

On the next Redskins punt, after another three-and-out, Moreau was again the first one down the field and stopped Davis in his tracks a split-second after the latter received the punt.

To recap: Way punts twice, Moreau makes two tackles, one leads to a fumble that Washington recovers, the other led to a stop after a one-yard gain. First impression: made.

