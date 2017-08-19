John Wall: 2-Sport Phenom?

WASHINGTON — John Wall is the best basketball player in the nation’s capital (no offense, Bradley Beal). He’s probably not the best football player in the nation’s capital, but he also seems to know his way around a football field.

Here is Wall messing around on the field during his John Wall Family Foundation Back to School Field Day this Friday. Suffice to say, the Wizards point guard is just a natural passer.

Here is @JohnWall showing off his cannon while I ask him if he is coming for Kirk Cousins' job. He smiles then launches the rock pic.twitter.com/ok5BzxJEUv — Eyasu (@youngyasu) August 18, 2017

But here’s the thing: Like any great athlete, Wall thrives in a multitude of positions. Not only was he tossing picture-perfect dimes all around the field, the 6-foot-4 star went the Terrelle Pryor route and switched from quarterback to receiver.

Not bad, for a basketball player. (But seriously, can you imagine having to cover a guy who’s 6-foot-4 and has speed for days thanks to quick feet?)

