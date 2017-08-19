John Wall: 2-Sport Phenom?

By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: John Wall, Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON — John Wall is the best basketball player in the nation’s capital (no offense, Bradley Beal). He’s probably not the best football player in the nation’s capital, but he also seems to know his way around a football field.

Here is Wall messing around on the field during his John Wall Family Foundation Back to School Field Day this Friday. Suffice to say, the Wizards point guard is just a natural passer.

But here’s the thing: Like any great athlete, Wall thrives in a multitude of positions. Not only was he tossing picture-perfect dimes all around the field, the 6-foot-4 star went the Terrelle Pryor route and switched from quarterback to receiver.

Not bad, for a basketball player. (But seriously, can you imagine having to cover a guy who’s 6-foot-4 and has speed for days thanks to quick feet?)

  1. Gerry Miller says:
    August 19, 2017 at 9:03 PM

    In addition to his quickness, dash speed, height, strength and throwing ability, Wall seems to have excellent peripheral vision, which would also be an asset at the QB. An elite athlete, who probably could have developed to the major league level in a few sports. But Wall is best suited for the NBA court. I think he will be the best all around PG in the world this season.

