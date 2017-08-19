Why Does Chris Russell Hate Fun and Happiness?

WASHINGTON — Chris Russell hates fun and happiness.

There are many examples of this undeniable fact, but here’s the latest.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Taysom Hill was playing well, carving up the Redskins on a few nice plays late in the second preseason game of 2017. Hill is a great story; he suffered four season-ending injuries in five years at BYU, and that was after he took a three-year Mormon mission after high school.

As such, Hill went undrafted in April and, though he turns 27 next week, he is a rookie competing for the job as Aaron Rodgers’ backup’s backup.

So here he was, playing well in his second NFL game. He darted through a handful of defenders at the line, juked past a couple more, then stiff-armed a final defender on his way into the endzone for what eventually turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.

And then, the guy who thought he might never play football again celebrated.

Most people seemed to agree, it was a great play and a cool moment.

Nobody has ever been happier to be lighting it up in the 4th quarter of a preseason game than Taysom Hill. Love the energy. #Packers #NFL — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 20, 2017

A BYU quarterback wearing No. 8 just stiff-armed his way into the end zone for a 23-yard TD run. Taysom Hill, that is. Not Steve Young. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 20, 2017

Taysom Hill just made the Packers' roster. No way they can let him get away. #packers — Gary D'Amato (@garydamatogolf) August 20, 2017

Taysom Hill did that at BYU.. Loved watching him in college.. Had season-ending injuries all 4 years.. 27 year old rookie.. What a story.. — Rob Carlin (@RobCarlinCSN) August 20, 2017

Taysom Hill loves the fourth quarter of preseason football SO much pic.twitter.com/PSQSSw8YHZ — Peter Hailey (@_PeterHailey) August 20, 2017

If you need someone to root for, Taysom Hill (and his 19 season-ending injuries) is a good one. https://t.co/424B2OMyeM — DeepStateSympathizer (@gothlaw) August 20, 2017

Totally harmless. A guy is playing for his career after, again, likely thinking he’d never play football again. He made a few big plays and likely made himself a few hundred thousand dollars while finding a job as an NFL quarterback. Who wouldn’t root for the guy?

Chris Russell, that’s who.

Taysom Hill is acting like he just won the Super Bowl on a couple of these big runs. Relax, pal. You're playing against 4th stringers. — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) August 20, 2017

Stop ruining fun and happiness, Chris Russell.

After being called out by others who enjoyed Hill’s excitement and joy, Russell doubled down. Because of course he did. Nobody doubles down like the Rooster.

I'm not here for moments Robbie C. I'm here for what makes things easier for me. https://t.co/oE0y3LrJfn — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) August 20, 2017

Have a great weekend, everybody. Maybe play some ping pong. Just make sure you don’t tell Chris Russell about it.

Quick poll: Taysom Hill is a great story, he's playing well for the #Packers, and he's celebrating his strong play. Are you OK with it? — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) August 20, 2017

