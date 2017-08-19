Behold: A Josh Doctson Sighting

By Bryan Frantz
WASHINGTON — Well would ya look at that!

Josh Doctson, playing in his first NFL game since Sept. 18, made his 2017 season debut Saturday night late in the first half. All he did in the first half was pick up 12 yards on one catch, but it’s a start! At least he’s on the field.

But let’s take a quick look at that catch, and, more importantly, what happened before the catch that allowed the second-year receiver to get open.

That footwork is a work of art. That’s beautiful stuff. Packers defensive back Josh Hawkins was absolutely staggered by that move, and it was enough to give Doctson room to make the grab.

With any luck, the Redskins will get used to seeing that this year.

