Gov. McAuliffe Encourages Virginia to Remove Confederate Monuments

August 16, 2017 8:09 PM
Filed Under: Confederate statues, Gov. Terry McAuliffe

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he’s changing his mind on the need to remove Confederate statues in the wake of a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

McAuliffe released a statement Wednesday saying monuments of Confederate leaders have become “flashpoints for hatred, division and violence.” He’s encouraging local governments and General Assembly to take down those monuments and put them museums.

McAuliffe had previously said he did not think the monuments needed to be removed. He joins a growing number of elected officials who have called for Confederate monuments to be removed following the violent events in Charlottesville, where white supremacists rallied against the city’s planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen