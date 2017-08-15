Su’a Cravens Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

WASHINGTON — Redskins safety Su’a Cravens underwent surgery to clean up his right knee on Tuesday.

Cravens, 22, injured his knee during Thursday’s preseason opener against the Ravens. An MRI Friday morning revealed he had re-aggravated an injury sustained while in college at USC.

“Knee clean up. Nothing major,” a source described the surgery to Chris Russell of 106.7 The Fan. “Will be back by the time Week 1 kicks off.”

Cravens tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the surgery was successful.

Surgery was a BREEEZE 🙅🏽‍♂️! All is good #Week1 #HTTR — Suzy (@Sua_Cravens) August 15, 2017

