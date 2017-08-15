Su’a Cravens Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

August 15, 2017 5:51 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: redskins injuries, Sua Cravens, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Redskins safety Su’a Cravens underwent surgery to clean up his right knee on Tuesday.

Cravens, 22, injured his knee during Thursday’s preseason opener against the Ravens. An MRI Friday morning revealed he had re-aggravated an injury sustained while in college at USC.

Cousins Wants to Remain With Skins ‘Entire Career’

“Knee clean up. Nothing major,” a source described the surgery to Chris Russell of 106.7 The Fan. “Will be back by the time Week 1 kicks off.”

Cravens tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the surgery was successful.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter

More from Chris Lingebach
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen