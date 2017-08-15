Strasburg Strong in Rehab Start, Nears Return

WASHINGTON — Injuries are still the prevailing theme of the 2017 Washington Nationals season, but one of their key pieces could be nearing a return to the disabled list.

Stephen Strasburg, placed on the 10-day disabled list for elbow nerve impingement on July 27, made his first rehab start last night for single-A Potomac.

He allowed just one run over 66 pitches in a highly efficient five innings. According to the stadium radar gun, his fastball popped the mitt at 95-97, and his curveball was effective in all counts.

Never a man of many words, he gave a positive review of his outing: “Felt good. No issues. Felt strong throughout.”

This backed up his detailed plan for what he hoped to accomplish in the start: “Go through my pitches, try and hit my spots.”

The Nationals were similarly encouraged by his results and think a return to the Major League could happen sooner rather than later:

Dusty says after Strasburg's rehab start last night, "if everything goes well, he can possibly make a start in the big leagues very soon." — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) August 15, 2017

The date to circle is Saturday in his hometown of San Diego, which is the next time that the Nationals could not start a starter on regular rest. After pitching last night, Strasburg would be on regular rest.

Strasburg, for one, is ready to come back now, if not sooner.

“I felt like I was ready to come back before this,” Strasburg said after his start. “But they wanted to be conservative, so hopefully this was enough.”

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.