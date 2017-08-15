Exclusive: Grant & Danny Interview Scot McCloughan

WASHINGTON — Former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan has gone back to running his private scouting service from home.

This fall, McCloughan will be “doing stuff for NFL teams,” he says, laid back on his couch watching tape on his iPad and Apple TV.

“I don’t change,” he told Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier during an exclusive interview on 106.7 The Fan. “I watch tape. I evaluate players. And I try to get to know them as well as I can.”

The McCloughan Files

Matt Jones Still Skins’ Best Back

McCloughan Open to Redskins Return

Kaepernick Can Still Be NFL Starter

Follow 106.7 The Fan on Twitter