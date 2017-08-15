Exclusive: Grant & Danny Interview Scot McCloughan

August 15, 2017 1:40 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Scot McCloughan, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan has gone back to running his private scouting service from home.

This fall, McCloughan will be “doing stuff for NFL teams,” he says, laid back on his couch watching tape on his iPad and Apple TV.

“I don’t change,” he told Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier during an exclusive interview on 106.7 The Fan. “I watch tape. I evaluate players. And I try to get to know them as well as I can.”

The McCloughan Files

Matt Jones Still Skins’ Best Back

McCloughan Open to Redskins Return

Kaepernick Can Still Be NFL Starter

Follow 106.7 The Fan on Twitter

More from Chris Lingebach
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen