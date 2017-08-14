The McCloughan Files: Former Redskins GM Weighs In On Colin Kaepernick

WASHINGTON — Former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan kept up his gripping Twitter Q&As, adding several new tools to his belt.

@McCloughanScot is now verified, confirming his Twitter identity. Also, he now links to tweets with responses to fan questions, rather than simply replying, broadening his social reach to the expanse of his followers.

McCloughan’s Twitter debut last week was met with rave reviews by Redskins fans, who were granted access and insight into matters to which they weren’t otherwise privy, and only they would care about.

Like his undying faith in Matt Jones, who’s been relegated to fifth string on the Redskins depth chart but McCloughan still believes is “the best back on that team.” Or that he would consider returning to the Redskins “if the situation was right.”

Sunday evening, McCloughan — widely regarded as one of the top talent evaluators around the league — weighed in on a much more controversial topic, Colin Kaepernick’s employment status in the NFL.

The former starting QB, who has become a political lightning rod for the civil rights causes he’s championed, has gone unsigned since opting out of his contract with the 49ers. The Ravens initially expressed interest, but it didn’t seem to work out.

When asked for his opinion on Kaepernick’s potential as a starter, McCloughan kept his response short and to the point.

@MccloughanScot is kaepernick good enough to be a starting QB in the NFL this year? — Aaron VandeCastle (@aaronvc9) August 14, 2017

