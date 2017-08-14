Grant Paulsen: I discovered this new restaurant called ‘Cava’

Grant Paulsen is trying to claim Cava right out from under you.

That’s right. That lovely quick-casual Mediterranean restaurant you’ve been dining at for years, of which there are 25 locations around the DMV (with another three on the way), all built before Saturday, Grant’s trying to act like he discovered it in 2017.

In terms of egregious theft, this one’s right up there with Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey, maybe worse.

We could very well be looking at thievery so duplicitous, it could rival in infamy that time Chad Dukes stole craft beer. Or country music, or vinyl, or Whole Foods, or day-drinking, or unicycles.

“A little bit later in the show, I’ve discovered a new restaurant,” Paulsen said on the Grant & Danny Show. “I’m the first on the scene. I love it so much. It is amazing. I will tell you about Cava, why it’s so delicious and wonderful, why I’d like to buy stock in this company if it was available to me, and why it’s going to tackle the nation by storm like Zach Brown flying across a formation. It’s going to be so good.”

Look at this, man…

Cava raises $60 million in fundraising to expand. Nearly 30 locations in DC area.@granthpaulsen has Cava Saturday AM. 'I discovered Cava' — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) August 14, 2017

I'm saying this place is about to explode. People will see. @Cava is special and unique and wonderful. https://t.co/vh0p7jMsUU — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 14, 2017

You couldn't be more late to the Cava game. My top seed for a quick dinner in Bethesda for that last three years — Ajay Atayee (@AjayAtayee) August 14, 2017

This is why Chad thinks you're doing a persona. And while I disagree, it's also why I can't judge him for it. — Wookiee Of The Year (@WookieeOTY) August 14, 2017

Cava, Roti, these types of places. This is the frontier. They are the best. Fight against us or be one of us. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 14, 2017

Grant Trollsen is here to tell you about eateries you've been been frequenting for 5+ years. https://t.co/ByLz12l4SB — Brendan Darr-A-Lago (@BrendanDarr) August 14, 2017

"Discovering." You are John maddening sometimes. — Chris Kinard (@ChrisKinard) August 14, 2017

you are so late to this one @Bharper3407 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 14, 2017

Oh look, not-really-Devin Thomas is scratching his butt at Cava! Distraction tactic to make you forget I’m about to Christopher Columbus your favorite eatery!

Devin Thomas is at Cava! pic.twitter.com/pRd8YnG61D — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 14, 2017

Here’s all I ask: That you send @granthpaulsen a simple little tweet, containing only 4 numbers: the year you first tried Cava.

Just so he knows that we know.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter