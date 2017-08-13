Prayers Answered: Optimism Abounds After Harper’s MRI

WASHINGTON — “We just ask for prayers that it’s not serious. We’re just urging everybody out there that are Nationals fans and baseball fans to say a prayer for him tonight because he was in obvious pain out there.”

The words of Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker were echoed by teammates, opponents, as well as thousands of fans after Saturday’s scary injury to Bryce Harper’s leg that saw him contorted in pain down the first base line after slipping on the wet base and hyperextending his knee.

After an MRI, those prayers might have been answered. Here is Nats general manager Mike Rizzo addressing the media before Sunday’s first game:

Here's Rizzo giving the diagnosis on Harper: pic.twitter.com/ARYjylj8So — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) August 13, 2017

“The good news is that there’s no ligament or tendon damage, which is pretty remarkable in my mind just seeing the type of injury that he had,” Rizzo said. “There is a significant bone bruise when he hyperextended the knee, so although we feel like we dodged a bullet a bit here with any long-term ligament and tendon damage.

“The bone bruise is something of significance, and we’re going to treat him cautiously and hopefully have him back later on this season.”

Harper has been placed on the disabled list and there is no timetable for his return, but his prognosis is almost certainly better than the worst fears from Saturday night.

In one wet second, the #Nats lost the following: 1. Face of the franchise

2. 2017 World Series

3. Bryce HR derby at Nats Park 2018

4. Hope — Tap Nonnac (@RubGun) August 13, 2017

Now, it looks like Harper could eveen be back this season if all goes well.

