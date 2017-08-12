Here’s What Every Redskins Player is Rated in Madden 18

WASHINGTON — Oh hey there, Trent Williams.

Williams, a 95 on the upcoming installment of the wildly popular Madden video games, is the highest-rated player on the Redskins and the No. 3 offensive lineman in the NFL. (Unfortunately for Redskins fans, the rest of the top five offensive linemen is filled out by three Dallas Cowboys players and a Baltimore Ravens players.)

After Williams comes a pair of low-90s studs in Jordan Reed (91) and Josh Norman (90), which isn’t much of a surprise. Ryan Kerrigan and Brandon Scherff each check in at 86, followed by a trio of 85’s: Kirk Cousins, Zach Brown and Morgan Moses.

Let’s pause for a moment.

It’s not at all fair to compare a quarterback to an inside linebacker or an offensive tackle. But it’s a little bizarre to think that Cousins, Brown and Moses are all considered roughly equal in talent.

Moving on.

A pair of new additions in D.J. Swearinger (84) and Terrelle Pryor (83) follow, along with something of a surprise in Mason Foster (83) — Mason Foster had a resurgent year in 2016 and is suddenly rated the same as one of the top free agents of the 2017 offseason? — then Jamison Crowder (82) and a pre-injury Trent Murphy (81). Su’a Cravens and Vernon Davis, each an 80, round out the Redskins players rated at 80 or above.

Among the other head-scratchers: Josh Doctson missed virtually the entire season last year due to a nagging injury, but he’s rated a 75. Meanwhile, Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson — the Redskins’ first and second-round picks in 2017, respectively — are each rated a 73, the same as second-year cornerback Kendall Fuller.

DeAngelo Hall has appeared in just 17 games over the past three seasons, yet he’s rated a 79; Preston Smith has appeared in every game since he was drafted two years ago, and recorded 8.5 sacks as a rookie and 4.5 as a sophomore, but is rated just a 76. Junior Galette, who hasn’t played since 2014, is also rated a 76.

Key takeaway: Madden really doesn’t penalize players for injuries.

You can check out the full list of Redskins players here.

