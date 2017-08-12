Bryce Harper Leaves Game With Apparent Leg Injury

WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper left Saturday’s game against the Giants with an apparent leg injury after slipping on first base while running out an infield grounder in the first inning.
Harper, after tumbling to the dirt, immediately reached for his left knee and had to be carried off the field.
The game was originally scheduled for 6:30, but after an extended rain delay, began shortly after 10 p.m. with rain still falling.
As of this writing, there has been no update on Harper’s condition.
