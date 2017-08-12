Bryce Harper Leaves Game With Apparent Leg Injury

WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper left Saturday’s game against the Giants with an apparent leg injury after slipping on first base while running out an infield grounder in the first inning.

Bryce Harper is hurt after lunging trying to beat out a groundball. He's holding his left knee. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo) August 13, 2017

Harper is still on the ground. Place is silent. Reminiscent of Eaton injury. https://t.co/eDOrV2hvpZ — Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo) August 13, 2017

Harper, after tumbling to the dirt, immediately reached for his left knee and had to be carried off the field.

Harper is being helped off. He's putting no weight on his left leg. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo) August 13, 2017

This is terrible looking. pic.twitter.com/raInSEyijX — Todd Dybas (@Todd_Dybas) August 13, 2017

The game was originally scheduled for 6:30, but after an extended rain delay, began shortly after 10 p.m. with rain still falling.

This game, btw, will almost certainly have no impact on the playoffs. MLB gave it the green light in these conditions. It was still raining. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo) August 13, 2017

And now the status of one of the sport's biggest stars is in question. https://t.co/4CXAaCY099 — Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo) August 13, 2017

As of this writing, there has been no update on Harper’s condition.

