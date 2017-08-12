Bryce Harper Leaves Game With Apparent Leg Injury

August 12, 2017 11:38 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Bryce Harper, Giants, nationals

WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper left Saturday’s game against the Giants with an apparent leg injury after slipping on first base while running out an infield grounder in the first inning.

Harper, after tumbling to the dirt, immediately reached for his left knee and had to be carried off the field.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:30, but after an extended rain delay, began shortly after 10 p.m. with rain still falling.

As of this writing, there has been no update on Harper’s condition.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter

More from Chris Lingebach
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen