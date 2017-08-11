Trent Murphy Out for Season With Knee Injury

WASHINGTON — Outside linebacker Trent Murphy suffered a torn ACL in the Redskins preseason opener against the Ravens Thursday, NFL Network is reporting.

#Redskins OLB Trent Murphy suffered a torn ACL, per @MikeGarafolo & me, based on initial MRI. Already suspended 4 games, now out for 2017. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2017

Murphy, 26, left the game in the first quarter, after a Ravens player rolled up on the back of his leg, with what the Redskins diagnosed at the time as a sprained knee.

An MRI has since revealed further damage, a torn ACL and MCL, according to Adam Schefter, indicating Murphy — who was already to miss the first four regular season games on suspension — will be out for the season.

Washington LB Trent Murphy has a torn ACL, as @nflnetwork reported, but also has a torn MCL as well, per source. Season-ending injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

A second-round pick in 2014, Murphy was entering the fourth — and final — year of his rookie deal.

Follow 106.7 The Fan on Twitter