Trent Murphy Out for Season With Knee Injury

WASHINGTON — Outside linebacker Trent Murphy suffered a torn ACL in the Redskins preseason opener against the Ravens Thursday, NFL Network is reporting.
Murphy, 26, left the game in the first quarter, after a Ravens player rolled up on the back of his leg, with what the Redskins diagnosed at the time as a sprained knee.
An MRI has since revealed further damage, a torn ACL and MCL, according to Adam Schefter, indicating Murphy — who was already to miss the first four regular season games on suspension — will be out for the season.
A second-round pick in 2014, Murphy was entering the fourth — and final — year of his rookie deal.
