Trent Murphy Out for Season With Knee Injury

August 11, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Redskins, Trent Murphy

WASHINGTON — Outside linebacker Trent Murphy suffered a torn ACL in the Redskins preseason opener against the Ravens Thursday, NFL Network is reporting.

Murphy, 26, left the game in the first quarter, after a Ravens player rolled up on the back of his leg, with what the Redskins diagnosed at the time as a sprained knee.

An MRI has since revealed further damage, a torn ACL and MCL, according to Adam Schefter, indicating Murphy — who was already to miss the first four regular season games on suspension — will be out for the season.

A second-round pick in 2014, Murphy was entering the fourth — and final — year of his rookie deal.

Follow 106.7 The Fan on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen