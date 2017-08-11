The NFL Is Just Crazy Right Now

WASHINGTON — Friday afternoon brought breaking news that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would be suspended for the first six games of the 2017 season.

Elliott is expected to appeal, and if the suspension is upheld, his first game back will be against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 29.

That was merely the prelude. Only moments later, we learned of two huge trades, both involving the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are sending wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the LA Rams in exchange for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a second-round draft pick in 2018.

We've acquired CB E.J. Gaines and a 2018 2nd round pick from the Rams for WR Sammy Watkins and a 2018 6th round pick. pic.twitter.com/jssDP1sVBw — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 11, 2017

Oh, hopefully you were able to digest that instantaneously, because within that exact minute, Buffalo announced another trade, this one with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bills also sent cornerback Ronald Darby to Philadelphia for wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick in 2018.

We've acquired WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 3rd round pick from the Eagles for CB Ronald Darby. pic.twitter.com/OQA1PfRET0 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 11, 2017

In total, the trades net Buffalo Gaines and Matthews, and second- and third-round picks in next year’s draft.

That’s three major decisions announced in the span of 14 minutes.

Slow down, NFL.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter