Su’a Cravens Out 2-3 Weeks With ‘Tweaked Knee’

WASHINGTON — Redskins safety Su’a Cravens appears to have dodged a bullet.
After exiting Thursday’s preseason opener against the Ravens with an undetermined knee injury, an MRI Friday morning has revealed a ‘tweaked knee,’ per John Keim, an aggravation of a previous injury sustained in college.
Cravens is expected to miss two to three weeks, Keim says.
Cravens: ‘Never by from Eastern Motors!’
Outside linebacker Trent Murphy wasn’t so fortunate.
Murphy left the game in the first quarter with what was believed to be a sprained knee, but an MRI revealed a torn ACL/MCL, a season-ending injury. Read more here.
Follow 106.7 The Fan on Twitter