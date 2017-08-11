Su’a Cravens Out 2-3 Weeks With ‘Tweaked Knee’

August 11, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Redskins, Sua Cravens

WASHINGTON — Redskins safety Su’a Cravens appears to have dodged a bullet.

After exiting Thursday’s preseason opener against the Ravens with an undetermined knee injury, an MRI Friday morning has revealed a ‘tweaked knee,’ per John Keim, an aggravation of a previous injury sustained in college.

Cravens is expected to miss two to three weeks, Keim says.

Cravens: ‘Never by from Eastern Motors!’

Outside linebacker Trent Murphy wasn’t so fortunate.

Murphy left the game in the first quarter with what was believed to be a sprained knee, but an MRI revealed a torn ACL/MCL, a season-ending injury. Read more here.

