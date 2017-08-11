Ezekiel Elliott to Receive 6-Game Suspension

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will receive a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Elliott has three business days to appeal the suspension, at which point a hearing must be scheduled within 10 days of the league’s receipt of that appeal.

The NFL was looking into evidence pertaining to an alleged July 2016 domestic violence dispute, involving Elliott and a former girlfriend, in Columbus, Ohio.

From the NFL’s announcement of Elliott’s suspension:

Over the course of the last year, the league conducted an extensive investigation. League investigators interviewed more than a dozen witnesses, including Ms. Tiffany Thompson, who had alleged multiple instances of physical violence in July 2016, and Mr. Elliott. The league also consulted with medical experts. League investigators examined all available evidence, including photographic and digital evidence, thousands of text messages and other records of electronic communications. […] In a letter to Elliott advising him of the decision, Todd Jones, the NFL’s Special Counsel for Conduct, said these advisors “were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016.” After reviewing the record, and having considered the views of the independent advisors, the commissioner determined that the credible evidence established that Elliott engaged in conduct that violated NFL policy.

Charges were not pursued against Elliott for the allegation, as the Columbus City Attorney’s office concluded in Sept. 2016 there was “conflicting and inconsistent information.”

