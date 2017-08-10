WATCH: Rookie Jonathan Allen Collects First Pro Sack

WASHINGTON — It didn’t come right away, but it also didn’t come cheap. On Thursday night, in his first preseason game, Washington Redskins rookie defensive end Jonathan Allen selected his first NFL sack.

He collected it by chasing down Ryan Mallett from behind as he broke for the line of scrimmage:

Officially the first sack for @jonallen95 in the burgundy and gold!#Redskins rookie shed the block and chased hard. Great signs.#HTTR pic.twitter.com/7zdMXm8utf — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) August 11, 2017

Going into Thursday’s game, Allen was listed as the second-string defensive end behind Stacy McGee on the Redskins’ unofficial depth chart. It’s certainly possible that with a strong preseason, Allen could leapfrog McGee or fellow starter Ziggy Hood.

