WATCH: Rookie Jonathan Allen Collects First Pro Sack

August 10, 2017 9:15 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Jonathan Allen, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — It didn’t come right away, but it also didn’t come cheap. On Thursday night, in his first preseason game, Washington Redskins rookie defensive end Jonathan Allen selected his first NFL sack.

He collected it by chasing down Ryan Mallett from behind as he broke for the line of scrimmage:

Going into Thursday’s game, Allen was listed as the second-string defensive end behind Stacy McGee on the Redskins’ unofficial depth chart. It’s certainly possible that with a strong preseason, Allen could leapfrog McGee or fellow starter Ziggy Hood.

 

Listen