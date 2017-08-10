Trent Murphy Suffers Knee Sprain, Leaves Game

WASHINGTON — Trent Murphy’s uphill climb to get ready for the 2017 Washington Redskins’ season just got a lot steeper.

The outside linebacker is already suspended for the first four games of the regular season thanks to a positive offseason test for performance enhancing drugs. He will be banned from the team for that time frame and needs to make the most of the preseason in order to get into rhythm with the defense.

He started vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night and played through several possessions in the first quarter. Then, with five minutes remaining, he had a Ravens player accidentally roll up on the back of his leg:

Trent Murphy got his knee rolled up on from behind. He went down instantly. Hope for the best#Redskins #HTTR pic.twitter.com/aHrShMemfQ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) August 11, 2017

Before the end of the first quarter, the Redskins’ communications team announced that he had a sprained knee:

Trent Murphy has a knee sprain. No further word. — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) August 11, 2017

The Redskins are already thin at outside linebacker, where Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith are currently listed atop the team’s depth chart. Smith has dealt with a sprained ankle that kept him out of tonight’s game. Junior Galette is reportedly suffering from a hamstring injury and was held out as well.

Rookie Ryan Anderson, Lynden Trail and Chris Carter will each see extended playing time in the absence of veterans.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.