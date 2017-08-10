Su’a Cravens Roasts Longtime Redskins Sponsor Eastern Motors

WASHINGTON — Su’a Cravens put one of the Redskins’ longest running sponsors on blast after an apparent bad experience.

Never buy a car from @EASTERNMOTORS ! They will screw you over with damaged vehicles. TRUST ME. They're supposed to be our team sponsor SMH — Suzy (@Sua_Cravens) August 9, 2017

It took a little more than a year for their relationship, which began only days after Cravens was drafted 53rd overall, to sour.

@Sua_Cravens Hey man. Welcome to the DMV! Shoot us a DM. — Easterns Automotive (@EASTERNMOTORS) May 3, 2016

For years, Eastern Motors has featured star players for the Skins — and other area athletes — in its iconic TV advertisements, solidifying itself as an institution in the local automotive industry. In that respect, Eastern Motors is somewhat synonymous with all of the local sports franchises.

At Eastern Motors, Your job is your credit! https://t.co/ZK2wkE1HnX pic.twitter.com/BxAlF1GY4F — Easterns Automotive (@EASTERNMOTORS) March 30, 2017

Seeing a local athlete go after Eastern Motors publicly, as Cravens did, caught many, many people off guard — many, many of whom feared the repercussions Cravens could suffer as a result.

Bruce and Dan reading this tweet like…. pic.twitter.com/cZGCKTazjj — Hail Yeah (@luckypolk) August 10, 2017

Su'a wrong forum bruh. This won't end well. — dizzinator (@DCsportsCursed) August 10, 2017

Ooooh man, you're not getting asked to be in a commercial — Evan (@Redskins_FTW) August 10, 2017

NOOOOO SUA THEYRE COMMERCIALS ARE LEGENDARY!! YOU COULD GET CUT! — guillermo (@E_Witz) August 10, 2017

But your job's your credit. — Chris (@ChrisToTheHess) August 9, 2017

well your job is your credit technically — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) August 10, 2017

I'm guessing this guy assisted you, he usually drops the ball in most situations pic.twitter.com/dMGn9nUQLO — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) August 10, 2017

This should be interesting. — Burgundy Burner (@BurgundyBurner) August 10, 2017

You better watch out, they may sue you. — 🍺🇺🇸🥓🖕🏻 (@z06vt1) August 9, 2017

I would have went to the grave with this one. But trust me bro, we known this for years. No one gets cars from them unless they desperate — Irvin Payne (@BigIrv14) August 10, 2017

I always had a hunch Sua was a real one lol. Anyone should be able to call out shoddy business practices — Aubrey Angry Monkey (@OneAngryMonkey) August 10, 2017

Yea they're trash. Portis has said that for years now — zack h (@skinsforlife44) August 10, 2017

