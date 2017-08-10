Su’a Cravens Roasts Longtime Redskins Sponsor Eastern Motors

August 10, 2017 5:43 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Eastern Motors, Redskins, Sua Cravens

WASHINGTON — Su’a Cravens put one of the Redskins’ longest running sponsors on blast after an apparent bad experience.

It took a little more than a year for their relationship, which began only days after Cravens was drafted 53rd overall, to sour.

For years, Eastern Motors has featured star players for the Skins — and other area athletes — in its iconic TV advertisements, solidifying itself as an institution in the local automotive industry. In that respect, Eastern Motors is somewhat synonymous with all of the local sports franchises.

Seeing a local athlete go after Eastern Motors publicly, as Cravens did, caught many, many people off guard — many, many of whom feared the repercussions Cravens could suffer as a result.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter

More from Chris Lingebach
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen