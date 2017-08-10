Chris Russell Takes Three Hours to File Expenses

August 10, 2017 4:20 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Chris Russell

WASHINGTON — It’s been written here previously that Chris Russell is a big, lovable goofball, and, when given the chance, every office should jump at getting itself a Chris Russell.

It’s also universally understood that filing expense reports is terrible, on every level, no matter the software you’re using. The process is always more tedious than it needs to be, but absolutely necessary unless you enjoy lighting your own money on fire.

That outta the way… it should not, under any circumstance, take three hours to file expenses.

An open thread:

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter

More from Chris Lingebach
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen