Chris Russell Takes Three Hours to File Expenses

WASHINGTON — It’s been written here previously that Chris Russell is a big, lovable goofball, and, when given the chance, every office should jump at getting itself a Chris Russell.
It’s also universally understood that filing expense reports is terrible, on every level, no matter the software you’re using. The process is always more tedious than it needs to be, but absolutely necessary unless you enjoy lighting your own money on fire.
That outta the way… it should not, under any circumstance, take three hours to file expenses.
An open thread:
Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter