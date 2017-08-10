Chris Russell Takes Three Hours to File Expenses

WASHINGTON — It’s been written here previously that Chris Russell is a big, lovable goofball, and, when given the chance, every office should jump at getting itself a Chris Russell.

It’s also universally understood that filing expense reports is terrible, on every level, no matter the software you’re using. The process is always more tedious than it needs to be, but absolutely necessary unless you enjoy lighting your own money on fire.

That outta the way… it should not, under any circumstance, take three hours to file expenses.

An open thread:

Conversation between @ChrisKinard & me…about a horrible expense report system. — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) August 10, 2017

Sad! — Chris Lingebach (@ChrisLingebach) August 10, 2017

It's not. It's a terrible system, but not 3 hours terrible — Chris Kinard (@ChrisKinard) August 10, 2017

They nature of technology: Supposed to enhance productivity until it fails, then the level of helplessness is almost paralyzing. — Davicito Diablito (@DavicitoDiablo) August 10, 2017

i'm sure it's just the system — Chris Lingebach (@ChrisLingebach) August 10, 2017

Hoffman went to Syracuse I didn't. Hoffman also doesn't have an entire staff conspiring against him. — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) August 10, 2017

I just want to approve your expense report and move on with my life — Chris Kinard (@ChrisKinard) August 10, 2017

Will I get paid or will Chris file first? Once we figured it out I was done in about 7 minutes. While eating chicken wings. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) August 10, 2017

Which took us finding a computer with the right software. Which was already figured out for you bc we figured it out for me… — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) August 10, 2017

It's totally true. — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) August 10, 2017

interesting word choice, Doug #TheConspiracyGrows — Chris Lingebach (@ChrisLingebach) August 10, 2017

he just said you should be laid off — Chris Lingebach (@ChrisLingebach) August 10, 2017

It's a tie he'll never do either — Landphill Mullins (@Mullins1067) August 10, 2017

I am also team #BigSexy because my timeline has been destroyed. (And because I like Chris and would like his life to be wonderful, etc) — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) August 10, 2017

Thanks Craig. I honestly have nothing to do with this. Blame Shorts. — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) August 10, 2017

