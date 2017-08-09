What Else is New? Zimmerman Claims Another Record

WASHINGTON — Ryan Zimmerman overtook Montreal Expos legend Vladimir Guerrero for the franchise lead in home runs in mid-July. Less than two weeks later, he topped Frank Howard for the most home runs ever by a Washington player.

In between those two milestones, Zimmerman smacked his 361st double, putting him ahead of Tim Wallach for the franchise lead in two-baggers. Less than three months before that, he passed Wallach for the franchise record in extra-base hits.

Less than two weeks ago, Zim became the franchise leader in total bases.

Given the five preceding records Zimmerman has snatched this season, it’s hardly a surprise that he claimed the franchise record for RBIs Wednesday night with a solo home run.

Congratulations, Zim! With his 906th career RBI, Ryan Zimmerman has set a new franchise record. pic.twitter.com/xE3Qwvxi7b — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 9, 2017

It’s somewhat fitting that Zimmerman, 32, drove himself in for the record-breaker. After all, the University of Virginia alum was virtually the only bright light for a team that didn’t enjoy its first winning season until its eighth year in Washington.

By the end of next season, Zimmerman has a shot at taking down the franchise records in hits and runs, as well. If he plays a few more healthy seasons in Washington, he’ll likely claim the records for at-bats, plate appearances and games. Oh, and he might top the 1,000-RBI mark by the end of next season.

Not bad for a humble kid from Virginia.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter