United Medical Center Loses Delivery License

WASHINGTON — The only D.C. hospital east of the Anacostia River has lost its license to deliver babies.

The District of Columbia Department of Health restricted the license for obstetric and related newborn services at United Medical Center this week due to deficiencies in that department. The deficiencies were found in three separate cases, including screening, clinical assessment and delivery protocols.

The ban is for 90 days. At that time, if the hospital, located on Southern Avenue in Southeast, has proven it has addressed the noted concerns, it can go back to standard procedure.

In the meantime, however, any expecting mothers with a due date in the next three months will be forced to seek other arrangements.

United Medical Center recommends Providence Hospital, just north of Brookland, as likely the most convenient hospital for deliveries. There are also plenty of other hospitals further west in the District, as well as in Prince George’s County.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter